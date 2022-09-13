Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 759.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,724 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.7 %

FIS opened at $93.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average of $97.38. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,837 shares of company stock worth $7,990,794 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

