Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,058 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 10.51% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 35,812 shares during the period.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA LGOV opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42.

