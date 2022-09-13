Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,552 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,146,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,536,000 after acquiring an additional 71,216 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 465.5% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 592,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,618,000 after acquiring an additional 487,332 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $43.32. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $46.13.

