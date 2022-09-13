Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,067 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,067 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,284,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,152,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 788,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,442,000 after purchasing an additional 53,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSV stock opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.21.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.