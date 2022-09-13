Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equillium in a report released on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equillium’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ:EQ opened at $2.28 on Monday. Equillium has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQ. Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the first quarter worth $14,009,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equillium by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 36.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

