Era Swap Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (ES)

Era Swap (ES) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Era Swap has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and $33,517.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Era Swap has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Era Swap

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec.

Era Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

