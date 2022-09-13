Eros Media World (NYSE:EMWP) Trading Up 81.7%

Eros Media World Plc (NYSE:EMWP – Get Rating) was up 81.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 12,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 355,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Eros Media World Trading Up 81.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54.

About Eros Media World

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

