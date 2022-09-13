Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) & One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $8.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Essex Property Trust pays out 148.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. One Liberty Properties pays out 99.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years. One Liberty Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust $1.44 billion 12.58 $488.55 million $5.91 47.10 One Liberty Properties $82.74 million 6.35 $38.86 million $1.81 13.75

This table compares Essex Property Trust and One Liberty Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. One Liberty Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Essex Property Trust and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust 25.43% 5.15% 2.46% One Liberty Properties 45.73% 12.50% 5.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Essex Property Trust and One Liberty Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust 3 8 8 0 2.26 One Liberty Properties 0 0 2 0 3.00

Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $309.88, indicating a potential upside of 11.32%. One Liberty Properties has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.57%. Given One Liberty Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than Essex Property Trust.

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Essex Property Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

