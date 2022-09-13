Ethereum Classic Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $36.86 or 0.00169217 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and approximately $1.07 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,785.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,673.60 or 0.07682142 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00022726 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00298122 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.20 or 0.00716995 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.32 or 0.00588995 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000923 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00245372 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,852,079 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is www.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
