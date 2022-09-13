Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $55,397.00

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $55,397.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded up 15% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Etherisc DIP Token

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,742,108 coins. The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com. The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherisc DIP Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherisc DIP Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

