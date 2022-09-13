Etherparty Trading 3% Higher This Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (FUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Etherparty coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $261,654.63 and approximately $40,424.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,199.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00055810 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00065214 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005414 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00075764 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (FUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Etherparty Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

