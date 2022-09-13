Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes $2.11 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $173.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

