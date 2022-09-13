EUNO Hits 24-Hour Volume of $637.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $637.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,649,555,626 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services.”

