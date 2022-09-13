Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ERFSF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €95.00 ($96.94) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

Eurofins Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $151.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

