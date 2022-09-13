Eventide Asset Management LLC Buys 355,505 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,495,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,505 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 1.75% of Global-e Online worth $84,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Global-e Online by 19,195.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global-e Online by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Shares of GLBE opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $77.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

