Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Arteris worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Arteris alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arteris news, Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 4,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $33,189.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,089.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $66,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $33,189.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,089.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,816 shares of company stock valued at $312,417 over the last 90 days. 48.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arteris Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $250.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 78.89% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Arteris from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Arteris Profile

(Get Rating)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.