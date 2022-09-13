Evercore ISI Increases Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $87.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $78.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average of $74.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after buying an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after buying an additional 1,299,311 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after buying an additional 757,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

