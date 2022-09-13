Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 138.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,267 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 113,323 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 34,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 207,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 117,386 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

