Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,120 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,268 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.8% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,532,816 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,229,000 after acquiring an additional 24,169 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $3,033,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.6% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,025,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $224,462,000 after purchasing an additional 253,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,942 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.