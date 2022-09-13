Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,176 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

DIS opened at $116.39 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $185.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.94. The company has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

