Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 456 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $377.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

