Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,644 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $2,070,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,240,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $611,305,000 after buying an additional 125,553 shares during the period. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.5% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 3,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna cut their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.26.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $145.05 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day moving average of $191.49. The company has a market capitalization of $361.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

