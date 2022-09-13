Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $928,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $407,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 981,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,619,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,848 shares of company stock valued at $613,536. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Everi by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,081,000 after buying an additional 742,468 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Everi by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,180,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,496,000 after acquiring an additional 681,708 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Everi by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 389,800 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Everi by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 708,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after acquiring an additional 354,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Everi by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 520,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.48. Everi has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Everi had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The firm had revenue of $197.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

