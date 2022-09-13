EverRise (RISE) Market Capitalization Hits $29.29 Million

EverRise (RISE) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, EverRise has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One EverRise coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. EverRise has a total market capitalization of $29.29 million and $92,641.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EverRise alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00823221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014761 BTC.

EverRise Profile

EverRise launched on June 15th, 2021. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. The official website for EverRise is www.everrise.com. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken.

EverRise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EverRise is a blockchain technology company focused on increasing accessibility to decentralized finance by bringing security solutions to the space. Through an innovative ecosystem of decentralized applications, EverRise provides investors and developers the tools to access the widest possible market with the maximum level of security.The EverRise token is a multi-chain, collateralized cryptocurrency that powers the EverRise dApp ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverRise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EverRise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverRise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.