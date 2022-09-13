Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Shares Purchased by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 869,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,530 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Evo Acquisition were worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVOJ. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $49,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evo Acquisition by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $983,000.

Evo Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of EVOJ opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Evo Acquisition Company Profile

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

