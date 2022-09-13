EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Receives $31.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVOP shares. Northcoast Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair lowered EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

EVO Payments Stock Performance

EVOP opened at $33.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 669.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $33.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56.

Insider Activity at EVO Payments

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.59 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.49%. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $117,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,126.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $117,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,126.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,387,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,596.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVO Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter worth $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 5,954.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

Featured Articles

