Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Position Cut by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 146,764 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 1.27% of Exact Sciences worth $156,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,688,000 after acquiring an additional 210,260 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,001,531,000 after acquiring an additional 827,948 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,669,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,784,000 after acquiring an additional 413,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,782,000 after acquiring an additional 76,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 802,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,139,000 after acquiring an additional 481,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average is $52.06. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $108.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

