ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.0087 on Top Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $51,029.19 and approximately $13.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unidef (U) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

