Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives $48.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Exelon stock opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.24. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

