Exen Coin (BTXN) Price Hits $0.37

Exen Coin (BTXN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Exen Coin has traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Exen Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exen Coin has a total market cap of $4.82 million and $181,922.00 worth of Exen Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00780583 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014229 BTC.
About Exen Coin
Exen Coin’s official Twitter account is @Bitexencom.
Buying and Selling Exen Coin
