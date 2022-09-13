Exosis (EXO) Market Cap Reaches $9,090.29

Exosis (EXO) traded up 264.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $9,090.29 and approximately $11.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Exosis has traded up 290.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,573.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,736.92 or 0.07694355 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00171130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00021988 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.42 or 0.00289810 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.69 or 0.00711843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.59 or 0.00578481 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000923 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Exosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.