Exosis (EXO) Price Hits $0.0159 on Exchanges

Exosis (EXO) traded up 233.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $8,207.73 and $10.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 284.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,382.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,605.93 or 0.07879025 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00183662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00024312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00294327 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.08 or 0.00721627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.51 or 0.00591260 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org.

Buying and Selling Exosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

