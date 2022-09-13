Exosis (EXO) Price Up 290.5% Over Last Week

Exosis (EXO) traded up 264.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 290.5% against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $9,090.29 and approximately $11.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,573.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,736.92 or 0.07694355 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00171130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00021988 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.42 or 0.00289810 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.69 or 0.00711843 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.59 or 0.00578481 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000923 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org.

Exosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.