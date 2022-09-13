Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Lowered to $122.00 at DA Davidson

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $195.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EXPE. Citigroup lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.88.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $111.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $217.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.11 and its 200-day moving average is $135.31.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after acquiring an additional 469,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,051,932,000 after acquiring an additional 262,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Expedia Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,216,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $494,724,000 after buying an additional 189,922 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.