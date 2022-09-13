Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $109.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $97.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $406.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average is $89.10. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

