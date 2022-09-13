Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,837 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCY. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 478.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 445,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 368,430 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,672,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,410,000 after buying an additional 232,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 619.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 180,917 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,847,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,769,000 after buying an additional 153,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vericrest Private Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,353,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

PCY stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.