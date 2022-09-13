Fanspel Price Up 3.8% This Week (FAN)

Fanspel (FAN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Fanspel has a total market cap of $13,031.34 and $14,230.00 worth of Fanspel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fanspel coin can now be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fanspel has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004795 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,849.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004861 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00053641 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012852 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00064459 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005353 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001971 BTC.
Fanspel Coin Profile
Fanspel (FAN) is a coin. Fanspel’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,476 coins. Fanspel’s official Twitter account is @Fan360net.
Fanspel Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fanspel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fanspel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fanspel using one of the exchanges listed above.
