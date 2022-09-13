Fanspel Price Up 3.8% This Week (FAN)

Fanspel (FAN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Fanspel has a total market cap of $13,031.34 and $14,230.00 worth of Fanspel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fanspel coin can now be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fanspel has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fanspel Coin Profile

Fanspel (FAN) is a coin. Fanspel’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,476 coins. Fanspel’s official Twitter account is @Fan360net.

Fanspel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fan360 project is a Blockchain-based platform for sports fans. It aims to provide users with an overview of everything that is happening with their favorite sports stars (social media, news, scores, and etc) in real time. The Fan360 intends to create a community where sports stars fans can contribute with related content and be rewarded with tokens, which can be used for purchasing tickets, other merchandise or a special experience available within the platform. FAN is an ERC20 utility that serves as a currency on the Fan360 platform. Users will be able to earn tokens for their contributions and redeem them for tickets, merchandise and special experiences on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fanspel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fanspel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fanspel using one of the exchanges listed above.

