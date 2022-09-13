Farallon Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 375,000 ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,321,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.92% of ManTech International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Aviva PLC raised its stake in ManTech International by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International Stock Performance

Shares of MANT opened at $95.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ManTech International Co. has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.78 and a 200 day moving average of $91.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ManTech International Company Profile

MANT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

(Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.