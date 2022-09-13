Farallon Capital Management LLC Invests $7.44 Million in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA)

Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,444,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 13.04% of Mercato Partners Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $10,923,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $10,058,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,961,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,958,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercato Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,970,000.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPRA opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Profile

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

