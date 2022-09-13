Farallon Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,175,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,384 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.93% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $102,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 790,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 234,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 553,559 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $27.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

