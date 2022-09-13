Farallon Capital Management LLC Sells 166,155 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Farallon Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 166,155 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $167,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after purchasing an additional 126,373 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,660,000 after buying an additional 190,057 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,431,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,001,000 after buying an additional 58,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,091,000 after buying an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,889,000 after buying an additional 51,272 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $368,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,629 shares in the company, valued at $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.0 %

ALNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $222.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.59.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $212.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $236.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 EPS for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading

