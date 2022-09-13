Farallon Capital Management LLC Sells 413,688 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Farallon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,631,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 413,688 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $14,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 73,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 11.50 and a quick ratio of 11.07. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a negative net margin of 147.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PACB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

