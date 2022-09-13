Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives $19.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTCH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Farfetch Stock Performance

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.85. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The company had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 878,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 731,289 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 29,749 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

