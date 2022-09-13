Fastenal Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fastenal in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.8 %

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus dropped their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $50.77 on Monday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,517,000 after buying an additional 1,746,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,964,000 after buying an additional 342,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,002,000 after buying an additional 297,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

