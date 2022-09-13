FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on FB Financial to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on FB Financial to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $48.03.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $135.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 25.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in FB Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in FB Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FB Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 39,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 307.3% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 48,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

