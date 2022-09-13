FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on FB Financial to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on FB Financial to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.
FB Financial Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of FBK stock opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $48.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in FB Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in FB Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FB Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 39,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 307.3% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 48,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
FB Financial Company Profile
FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.
