FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.63 Million

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $6.14 or 0.00030303 BTC on exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market cap of $24.28 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00818574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014914 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,907 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FC Barcelona Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FC Barcelona Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

