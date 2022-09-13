Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 1.1 %
Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $107.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $137.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
About Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.
