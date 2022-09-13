Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $107.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 19.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

