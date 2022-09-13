FedoraCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $700,422.20 (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (TIPS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. FedoraCoin has a total market cap of $700,422.20 and $18,306.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

FedoraCoin Profile

FedoraCoin (CRYPTO:TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FedoraCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FedoraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

