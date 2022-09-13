FEG Token (FEG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $15.76 Million

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. FEG Token has a market capitalization of $15.76 million and $210,778.00 worth of FEG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FEG Token has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FEG Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FEG Token

FEG Token’s launch date was January 31st, 2021. FEG Token’s official Twitter account is @FEGtoken. The official website for FEG Token is fegtoken.com. The Reddit community for FEG Token is https://reddit.com/r/FegToken_Official.

Buying and Selling FEG Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The main idea behind FEG is to provide a decentralized transaction network which operates on the Ethereum blockchain. The path forward for FEG is determined by market fluctuations, but the model it runs on begs FEG to succeed.FEG is a fully decentralized deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 100 Quadrillion. On each transaction, a tax of 1% will be distributed to the holders and a further 1% will be burnt, hence incentivizing holders to hodl and decreasing the supply overtime. As the supply decreases, the scarcity of the token increases. This inversely-proportional relationship constitutes a supply and demand model. Furthermore, there is no limit as to how many tokens can be burnt.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FEG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FEG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FEG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

