Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 7.2% Higher This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $66.25 million and approximately $11.02 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.0888 or 0.00000408 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00093822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00070344 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00021793 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00031036 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000282 BTC.

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

